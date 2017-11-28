

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton plc (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) Tuesday announced its plans to lower unit costs in BHP Minerals Australia unit by a further 10 percent over the medium-term. The company also projects Australian mining operations to deliver $1.6 billion of additional productivity gains over the next two years.



The company also projects a sharp recovery in steel prices and raw materials prices before February next year.



Speaking to investors and analysts, BHP Minerals Australia President, Mike Henry, outlined plans to grow value and improve returns on capital across the Company's Australian operations.



Henry stated that BHP's large, long-life, low-cost Australian assets underpin current margins and future optionality.



The company said it could substantially reduce unit costs at Australian mining operations over the last five years by sharing knowledge and replicating best practice across global portfolio.



'But we have further to go,' he said.



In the investor call, Vice President of Marketing Vicky Binns stated that while steel production in China will fall in the short term due to the mandated winter cuts, this would result in short term demand for iron ore and met coal.



Further, China's belt and road initiative is expected to drive an extra 150 million tonnes of steel demand, driven by $1.3 trillion of infrastructure development.



Talking about the Brownfield Expansion option or BFX at Olympic Dam, Henry said it is a project with the potential to deliver sustainable returns to shareholders, government and the local community.



Olympic Dam Asset President Jacqui McGill, added that the BFX option could provide a capital efficient path to increased capacity through accelerated development into the Southern Mine Area.



In the Southern Mine Area, the copper grade is expected increase to 3 percent by financial year 2023, which would coincide with a structural deficit in the copper market.



If approved, the BFX option is expected to lift production capacity to 330 ktpa. McGill also outlined longer-term development options that had the potential to significantly increase the volume of copper produced, including the use of heap leach technology.



Combined, these plans create significant value and support improved returns both at Olympic Dam and across BHP's minerals operations in Australia, the company noted.



In Australia, BHP shares dropped 2 percent to settle at A$27.38.



