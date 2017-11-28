Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire
London, November 27
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
Interim results for half year ended 30 September 2017
Date of disclosure: 28 November 2017
Anglian Water Services Limited, the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc, will today announce its interim results for the half year ended 30 September 2017.
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc is also announcing its interim results for the half year ended 30 September 2017 today.
These interim results may be accessed online at:
www.anglianwater.co.uk
A copy of the above interim results will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do
For further information, please contact:
Emma Staples
Press Office (24 hours): 0871 677 0123
Anglian Water Services Financing plc
Lancaster House
Lancaster Way
Ermine Business Park
Huntingdon
Cambs PE29 6XU