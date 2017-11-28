

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN, AZN.L) announced Tuesday that the European Medicines Agency or EMA has accepted a variation to the Marketing Authorisation Application or MAAv for Tagrisso (osimertinib) in 1st-line EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer.



Tagrisso is a third-generation, irreversible epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor with clinical activity against central nervous system metastases, for the 1st-line treatment of adult patients with locally-advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC whose tumours have EGFR mutations.



The MAAv submission is based on data from the Phase III FLAURA trial, in which Tagrisso significantly improved progression-free survival compared to current 1st-line EGFR-TKIs, erlotinib or gefitinib, in previously-untreated patients with locally-advanced or metastatic EGFRm NSCLC.



Tagrisso 40mg and 80mg once-daily oral tablets have been approved in more than 60 countries, including the US, EU, Japan and China, for patients with EGFR T790M mutation-positive advanced NSCLC. Tagrisso is also being investigated in the adjuvant setting and in combination with other treatments.



On Monday, AstraZeneca announced the submission of a supplemental new drug application or sNDA to Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency for the use of Tagrisso (osimertinib). The Japan sNDA is also based on data from the Phase III FLAURA trial.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX