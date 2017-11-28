

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) announced its outlook for annual organic free cash flow has increased to $25 to $30 billion by 2020 at a Brent crude oil price of $60 per barrel. This is $5 billion more than the outlook Shell provided during its capital markets day in June 2016. The company said it remains on track to deliver 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, and $10 billion of cash flow from operations from new projects by 2018 (at $60 per barrel).



The company confirmed its plans for share buybacks of at least $25 billion in the period 2017-2020, subject to progress with debt reduction and recovery in oil prices. Annual capital investment will continue to be between $25 and $30 billion, and at current oil prices capital investment will be managed towards the bottom end of that range, or lower if needed, the company said.



Separately, Shell announced the cancellation of its Scrip Dividend Programme with effect from the fourth quarter 2017 interim dividend. The fourth quarter 2017 interim dividend and future dividends will be settled entirely in cash.



