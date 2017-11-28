Company announcement Group Communications Holmens Kanal 2 -12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 28 November 2017





Certificates issued by Danske Bank A/S are transferred from Nasdaq's regulated market in Copenhagen to First North Multilateral Trading Facilities



Nasdaq Nordic has decided to transfer the market segments for certain exchange traded products, and trade in certificates in Copenhagen is therefore transferred to First North Multilateral Trading Facilities (First North MTFs) operated by Nasdaq. Consequently, bull and bear certificates issued by Danske Bank, which are currently traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S's regulated marked, are transferred to First North MTFs.



When trade in bull and bear certificates is transferred from a regulated marked to a non-regulated market, such as First North MTF, holders with restrictions on holding instruments that are not listed on a regulated market need to be aware that they may need to sell their certificates.



Bull and bear certificates issued by Danske Bank A/S will be transferred on the evening of 30 November 2017, and the transfer will be effective from 1 December 2017.



Trading on First North MTF will start at normal exchange opening on 1 December 2017.



Trading in bull and bear certificates may be affected during the transfer.



You can still trade bull and bear certificates through Danske Bank A/S.



For further information, we refer to Nasdaq Nordic's announcements from 15 September 2017, 5 October 2017, 13 October 2017 and 31 October 2017, which are available at www.globenewswire.com searching for "IT-INET Nordic-Update: Nasdaq Nordic introduces new market segments for instruments classed as securitised derivatives and transfers these to First North".



Danske Bank A/S



Contact: Equity Derivatives Trading, Jesper Lausten, tel. +45 45 14 60 52



