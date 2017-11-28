

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cranswick plc (CWK.L), a UK food producer, Tuesday reported that its statutory profit before tax for the half year rose 9.9 percent to 44.5 million pounds. Earnings per share grew 12.3 percent to 70.2 pence from 62.5 pence last year.



On an adjusted basis, profit before tax was 17.2 percent higher at 44.4 million pounds, earnings per share was up 20.1 percent at 70.0 pence.



For the first half, revenue grew 23.0 percent to 714.6 million poounds, driven by growth across all product categories. Like-for-like revenue was up 18.0 percent.



In addition, the Group said it raised dividend per share by 15.3 percent to 15.1 pence.



