

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L), a real estate investment trust, announced Tuesday that its fiscal 2017 profit after tax surged to 301.6 million pounds from last year's 99.1 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share went up 203.7 percent to 108.1 pence.



EPRA earnings climbed 16 percent to 45.2 million pounds from last year's 39.0 million pounds. EPRA earnings per share grew 15.7 percent to 16.2 pence, reflecting relentless management activity and the benefit of refinancing initiatives.



Net property income grew 5 percent to 88.3 million pounds from 84.1 million pounds a year ago.



EPRA net asset value or NAV was up 7.2%, driven by portfolio valuation surplus less exceptional refinancing charge.



Total portfolio is now valued at 3.64 billion pounds, a 7% like-for-like increase, reflecting continuing growth in contracted and potential income, prospects for sustained long-term growth and sharpening of demand in locations.



Total dividend increased by 8.8% to 16.0 pence.



Looking ahead, Brian Bickell, Chief Executive, said, 'Underwritten by the unique features of the West End, we are confident our strategy will continue our long record of growing our exceptional portfolio's income and value, and, in turn, the returns we deliver to our shareholders.'



Separately, Shaftesbury announced that Richard Akers has been appointed to the Board as a non-executive director with immediate effect.



