

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import price inflation eased at a slower-than-expected pace in October, data from Destatis showed Tuesday.



Import prices climbed 2.6 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 3.0 percent increase in September. Economists had expected the inflation to moderate to 2.5 percent.



The measure has been rising since November last year.



The price index for energy imports alone grew 10.3 percent annually in October. Excluding the same, the overall index registered an increase of 1.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, import prices went up 0.6 percent from September, when it rose by 0.9 percent. It was expected to increase by 0.4 percent.



Data also showed that export price inflation slowed to 1.5 percent in October from 1.7 percent in the preceding month.



