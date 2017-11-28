

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Monks Investment Trust plc (MNKS.L) Tuesday reported that its net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the half year was 190.89 million pounds or 89.22 pence per share, compared to 257.9 million pounds or 120.56 pence per share last year.



Earnings per share were 1.77 pence, compared to 1.68 pence a year ago. No interim dividend is to be paid, the group noted.



Net return on ordinary activities before taxation was 191.7 million pounds, compared to 258.66 million pounds in the previous year.



