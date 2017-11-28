

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco plc (BATS.L) announced changes to its Management Board. The company has named Ricardo Oberlander, currently Regional Director, Americas, to serve as President and CEO of Reynolds American Inc. replacing Debra Crew, who has decided to leave company, with effect from 31 December 2017, to pursue other opportunities.



BAT announced the appointment of Kingsley Wheaton, previously Managing Director, Next Generation Products, to become Regional Director, Americas and Sub Saharan Africa, replacing Ricardo.



In January, British American announced it agreed to buy the remaining 57.8 percent of Reynolds American that it does not already own for $49.4 billion in cash and stock.



