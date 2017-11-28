Company Will Present at UK Security Expo, London Metropolitan University, and Black Hat Europe 2017

Building on its momentum in the worldwide cyber security market, Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT) today announced a series of speaking engagements in London at the UK Security Expo, London Metropolitan University and Black Hat Europe 2017. The company will also demonstrate its portfolio of security solutions for testing and identifying security vulnerabilities at these venues.

Spirent's thought leadership sessions follow its recent announcement that it achieved global CREST certification for penetration testing services-considered to be the gold standard for penetration testing in EMEA, the Americas, Asia, and Australasia.

"The cyber security threat landscape is constantly changing, and these events give security professionals a unique opportunity to share insights and experiences," said Sameer Dixit, senior director, SecurityLabs at Spirent. "As a new CREST-certified global member, we embrace the opportunity to extend our thought leadership in the European region. Borders are transparent in the digital world, and as security professionals we must take proactive measures to give customers peace of mind that they are receiving the highest quality technical services, with their privacy secure. This is even more relevant as Europe, and any company doing business in Europe, prepares for the new GDPR data protection law to take effect next May."

Spirent security experts will present at the following events:

UK Security Expo, Nov. 29-30. Spirent will be at Stand M45 and offer two speaking sessions by Saurabh Harit, managing consultant, SecurityLabs: Session #1: Hacking the System-Live Hack Virtual Security Alarm System, Nov. 29, 2:20 p.m.-2:40 p.m. Session #2: The Great Cyber Debate-Threat or Opportunity with the IoT-How to Make Smart Cities Work, Nov. 29, 4:40 p.m.-5:10 p.m.

More information is available from Spirent, or on the event website, https://www.uksecurityexpo.com

Cyber Prevention Through Higher Education, Nov. 30. As a CREST-certified global member, Spirent will demonstrate Penetration Testing on a Home Alarm System workshop at the request of the London Metropolitan University

More information on the event website http://www.bcs.org/content/conEvent/11415.

Black Hat Europe 2017, Dec. 4-7. Spirent will offer two sessions at the ExCel exhibition center, London, at Booth 204: Mike Jack, senior product marketing manager of Security Solutions, will present Visibility into Encrypted Traffic Comes at a Cost on Dec. 7 at 10:15 a.m. in Business Hall A. Saurabh Harit, managing consultant, SecurityLabs, will present Breaking Bad: Stealing Patient Data Through Medical Devices on Wednesday, December 6 th , at 10:15 a.m. in ICC Capital Suite, Level 3, Room A.

More information is available from Spirent, or visit the event website: https://www.blackhat.com/eu-17/

As 2017 draws to a close, Spirent experts have played a key role in raising awareness of the importance of security testing through presentations at leading cyber security events. They have presented a range of topics-from the importance of testing in connected automobile systems to hardening infrastructures against DDoS attacks-at over 20 events globally, including DEF CON, Black Hat, CyberSecurity, UK Security Expo and many others.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications is a leader in assessment, validation, and monitoring solutions that test and verify the performance and security of enterprise network and application infrastructures in a broad range of environments, including enterprise, IoT, automotive, mobility, and critical infrastructures. Global 2000 customers in government, industry, healthcare, and financial services employ Spirent Security products and services to ensure an unsurpassed service experience while meeting business objectives by reducing churn, increasing revenue, and strengthening market share. For more information about Spirent Security solutions and services, visit www.spirent.com/Solutions/Security-Applications.

