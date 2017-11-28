ASAlaser & TT: Science Serving Health

VICENZA, Italy, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ASAlaser presents TT, a new therapeutic strategy which generates a double and parallel treatment capable of producing clear and long-lasting benefits, by combining the specific Hilterapialaser source to a skin temperature cooling system.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/610548/ASALaser.jpg )

"Applying the SmartCooler to tissues - explains Silvia Vitulo, the ASAlaser Product Specialist - generates a rapid cooling of the skin which triggers a cooling chain reaction which initially involves the subcutaneous layers, followed by the deeper, underlying muscle layers. There are immediate repercussions on the blood flow, with a local reactivation of the microcirculation, on the subcutaneous nerve endings and on the neuromuscular spindles, slowing down pain conduction and promoting muscle relaxation. Last but not least, the temperature reduction reduces inflammation and metabolic stress in overused or damaged tissues. The double and parallel action obtained by combining the Hilterapia pulse source creates a synergy of effects which merges into an increased de-contracting, analgesic, anti-inflammatory and anti-oedema action."

These features ensure TT is the most suitable therapeutic solution for treating many muscular and joint issues such as, for example, contractions, traumas (muscle lesions or bruising with possible effusion), arthrosis, oedemas, tendinopathies and trigger points.

The utmost effectiveness is also ensured by the possibility of choosing the most suitable method of use according to the condition being treated.

However, the advantages of the ASAlaser therapy go beyond the validity of its results and speak the same language as that required by the operator and by the patient's needs: as the former has at his/her disposal a method which can be adapted to his/her modus operandi and level of experience, the operator has increasingly sophisticated customisable opportunities provided by being able to select the laser therapy approach (standard, fast, targeted) and by the fast and immediate integration with the SmartCooler; the latter can count on a mild treatment during which the SmartCooler and HILTlaser applications are duly dosed in order to obtain a therapeutic action based on synergy and not contrast. The result? Excessive thermal shocks, which can sometimes cause collateral or counter-productive effects are avoided.

For more information:http://www.hilterapia-tt.com.