WANdisco FusionIntegrates with AWS Snowball to Deliver a Truly Hybrid Cloud Solution

November 28, 2017

WANdisco (LSE: WAND), a world leader in Active Data Replication today announced its patented technology, WANdisco Fusion is integrated with AWS Snowball. With WANdisco FusionAmazon Web Services (AWS) customers can use the bulk transfer capabilities of AWS Snowball to transfer static and changing information from Big Data applications to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) with guaranteed data consistency. This avoids the downtime and cost usually involved in bulk data transfer over the network. Other benefits of WANdisco Fusionfor AWS Snowball include:

Efficiency: AWS customers can take advantage of efficient bulk data transfer with AWS Snowball to minimize network costs, transfer times and security concerns for data transfer over the network.

AWS customers can take advantage of efficient bulk data transfer with AWS Snowball to minimize network costs, transfer times and security concerns for data transfer over the network. No downtime and no business disruption :Cloud and on-premises applications continue to operate normally and without disruption against the Amazon S3 API while AWS Snowball is in transit.

:Cloud and on-premises applications continue to operate normally and without disruption against the Amazon S3 API while AWS Snowball is in transit. Guaranteed data consistency: Using WANdisco Fusion for AWS Snowball allows applications to use the Amazon S3 API to write data to a local Amazon S3 endpoint while transferring data with guaranteed consistency to Amazon S3 in the cloud using a combination of AWS Snowball devices and network connectivity.

David Richards, Co-Founder and CEO of WANdisco said:

"By using WANdisco Fusionfor AWS Snowball, customers can get large quantities of data to the cloud at not only a significantly faster rate and for less money than if they were transferring data over the network, but also with the unique benefits of consistent, coordinated replication. This enables a truly hybrid cloud to be created with no downtime and no business disruption."

To find out more please attend our presentation, "Integrating WANdisco Fusion with AWS Snowball Edge to enable Live Data" with Rashim Gupta, Principal Product Manager at Amazon Web Services, Inc. and Jagane Sundar, CTO, WANdisco at Amazon re:Invent at the Venetian onTuesday, November 28 at 12:50pm.

About WANdisco

WANdisco is a world leader in Active Data Replication'. Its patented WANdisco Fusion technology enables the replication of continuously changing data to the cloud and on-premises data centers with guaranteed consistency, no downtime and no business disruption. It also allows distributed development teams to collaborate as if they are all working in one location. WANdisco has an OEM with IBM and Dell EMC as well partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle to resell its patented technology. WANdisco also works directly with Fortune 1000 companies around the world to ensure their data can give them the real insight they need. WANdisco has 11 registered patents and 27 pending internationally.

For additional information, please visit wandisco.com.