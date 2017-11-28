Glory today announced that its TellerInfinity solution has been certified to operate with KAL's K3A application software. This is a further example of Glory's open software approach that enables it to partner with best-in-class software providers to ensure flexibility and easy implementation for its customers.

Established in 1989, KAL is a worldwide provider of hardware independent self-service software solutions. It specialises in solutions for bank ATMs, self-service kiosks and bank branch networks. The K3A application includes all the functionality required by the most advanced banks, including a full set of ATM transactions, cheque and cash deposits with imaging, cash recycling, transaction preferences, targeted and general marketing, advertising and many more features.

The role of the bank branch is changing but it remains a key service delivery channel. In a fast changing competitive multi-channel environment, TellerInfinity enables forward-looking banks to deliver in-branch services in an efficient cost-effective manner. It merges many of the transactions performed by traditional tellers and ATMs into a single device while retaining personal interaction with staff members as required.

Aravinda Korala, CEO at KAL, said: "Banks are increasingly reliant on self- and assisted service machines to deliver the high level of service customers have come to expect at traditional branches. KAL is delighted to be working with Glory and its TellerInfinity solution to provide today's bank customers with all of the basic bank transactions they need, as well as newly expanded services."

Michael Bielamowicz, EVP Global Solutions at Glory said "Assisted service technology is enabling banks worldwide to transform the way they provide branch services. The branch still has a key role to play and today's announcement re-affirms our strategy of broadening the range of implementation and integration options available to our customers. It's all about improving customer service and choice. We recognise how important it is to give our customers options and are delighted to be working with KAL to enable more customers to enhance branch service delivery."

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 9,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

For further information please visit www.glory-global.com or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.

About KAL

KAL is a world-leading ATM software company specializing in solutions for bank ATMs, self-service kiosks and bank branch networks.

Its multivendor Kalignite Software Suite enables ATM hardware, software and services sourced from multiple vendors to work together perfectly so banks regain control of their ATM networks, reducing costs, increasing functionality and improving customer service.

KAL software is the preferred ATM software and ATM management solution for many of the world's leading banks, including Citibank, UniCredit, ING and China Construction Bank. It is installed and supported in more than 80 countries around the world and is certified in over 30 languages.

For more information please visit www.kal.com

