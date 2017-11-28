'Tyto Tech 500 Power List' Reveals UK Tech's Most Influential

LONDON, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

First objective data-driven study into influence in the UK technology sector

Tyto, a PR agency focused on the colliding worlds of technology, science and innovation, today launched the Tyto Tech 500 Power List, the UK's first objective study into influence in the UK technology sector.

The study is the first-of-its-kind to combine social, online and offline influence to build a robust data-driven ranking that isn't reliant on single metrics or subjective opinion.

Below are the Top Ten influencers in the Tyto Tech 500 Power List:

1. Stephen Kelly, CEO - Sage Group

2.Mike Butcher MBE, Editor-at-large - TechCrunch

3.Steven Bartlett, CEO - Social Chain

4.Jeremy Waite, Global Leader CMO - IBM

5.Russ Shaw, Founder - The London Advocates

6.Anne Boden, CEO - Starling Bank

7.Dr Sue Black OBE - Founder of TechMums, Technology Evangelist and UK Government Advisor

8.Rajesh Agrawal, Deputy Mayor of London for Business

9.Alex Hudson, Deputy Editor - Metro

10.Goncalo de Vasconcelos, Co-Founder and CEO - SyndicateRoom

Key Findings:

The study revealed that FinTech (74/500) and MadTech (42/500) are the sectors with the most influencers. The next sectors with a strong number of influencers are AI (32/500) and CleanTech (28/500)

The majority of tech influencers are business leaders (60%). They lead the overall tech conversation

25% of tech influencers are journalists but only 13 influencers come from politics including MPs, deputy mayor of London for business, and government bodies

Brendon Craigie, Tyto Co-founder and Managing Partner said:

"There's lots of subjective opinion and rankings of influence, but what's been missing is an objective look at who is influencing the technology landscape and which sub-sectors are dominating. The individuals who've made this year's Tyto Tech 500 Power List combine passion, purpose, and career position, into far reaching public personas that are truly shaping the technology agenda."

For more information about the key findings, methodology, and top 100 names in the Tyto Tech 500 Power List, along with quotes from Jeremy Waite, Anne Boden and Dr Sue Black, visit http://www.tytopr.com/powerlist

