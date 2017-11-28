NEW YORK, LONDON and HONG KONG, 2017-11-28 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated buy-side treasury management solutions, today released its latest whitepaper addressing excellence in treasury operations from an institutional investor perspective. Treasury operations due diligence is expanding well beyond the historical focus on cash controls to include how well evolved and optimized a manager's treasury function is, which is not only essential to minimizing counterparty risk, but key to reducing costs and adding incremental yield.



Institutional investors are continuing their allocations to alternative investments at a rapid pace, with record inflows reported. This trend is likely to continue into 2018, with strong allocations to hedge funds, private equity, and real estate asset classes. That said, most of the allocations are going to the larger managers having consistent returns and more robust operations, with a clear focus on treasury. Capital allocations are skewed toward managers who can demonstrate: robust counterparty risk management, asset protection and transparency, timely liquidity, reduced funding and operational costs, and straightforward fees.



"Asset allocators are focusing beyond performance to consider concentration risk, counterparty exposure, borrow costs, margin requirements and cash management - all now integral to their due diligence reviews and ongoing manager scrutiny," said Sameer Shalaby, CEO of Hazeltree. "Fund managers should focus their attention on implementing structured treasury processes and technology to respond to their investor demands."



The whitepaper, "Institutional Investors Drive Treasury Operations Excellence," summarizes what treasury issues matter most to allocators and what sets managers apart from the crowd, and also includes a list of key questions relevant to treasury operational due diligence.



