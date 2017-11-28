ANNOUNCEMENT



A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Change of management



Today, the Board of Directors has decided to appoint Morten Engelstoft, Vincent Clerc and Søren Toft as new members of the management (Executive Board) of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S effective 1 December 2017.



Management will hereafter consist of CEO Søren Skou, Vice CEO Claus V. Hemmingsen, CFO Jakob Stausholm, Morten Engelstoft, Vincent Clerc and Søren Toft.



For further information about the individual new members of management, please see the enclosed appendix.



Copenhagen, 28 November 2017



Contact person:



Executive Vice President, Lars-Erik Brenøe, tel.: +45 3363 3607.















Page 1 of 2





APPENDIX



Morten Engelstoft (born 1967)



CEO of APM Terminals B.V., chairman Svitzer A/S



Education:



A.P. Moller's Shipping Education; Executive MBA from IMD



Other current management duties etc.:



Global Ports Investments, TT Club Mutual Insurance Ltd.



Previous management duties etc.:



Executive Committee of Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF), UN Advisory Group on Sustainable Transport, International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation (ITOPF), World Shipping Council.



Vincent Clerc (born 1972)



Chief Commercial Officer, Maersk Line A/S, chairman Damco International B.V.



Education:



Bachelor in Political Science, MBA from Columbia Business School and London Business School



Søren Toft (born 1974)



Chief Operating Officer, Maersk Line A/S



Education:



A.P. Moller's Shipping Education, Executive MBA from IMD



Other current management duties etc.:



World Shipping Council









Page 2 of 2



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654875