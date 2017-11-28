

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITE Group PLC (ITE.L) reported losses before tax of 3.2 million pounds for the year ended 30 September 2017 compared to a prior year loss before tax of 4.1 million pounds. The Group noted that this was after including one-off restructuring costs of 5.0 million pounds, 4.6 million pounds of which were incurred as part of the TAG programme, and impairment charges of 14.3 million pounds. Loss per share were 3.1 pence compared to a loss of 3.6 pence. Headline profit before tax decreased to 31.6 million pounds from 36.5 million pounds, last year. Headline EPS was 8.1 pence compared to 10.7 pence.



Revenues for the year were 152.6 million pounds compared to 134.4 million pounds, an increase of 5% on a like-for-like basis. The Group noted that this is the first year of like-for-like revenue growth since 2013, driven by Russia, and in particular Moscow.



The full year dividend per share is proposed at 4.0 pence. The final dividend of 2.5 pence is proposed for payment on 5 February 2018 to shareholders on the register on 5 January 2018.



