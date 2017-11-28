Nano Dimension Ltd.: Nano Dimension to Present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event

NESS ZIONA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM, TASE: NNDM), a leader in the field of 3D printed electronics, announced today that Amit Dror, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 5 at 10:00 a.m. PST / 1:00 p.m. EST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/ microcap companies and will feature over 200 presenting names.

Mr. Dror will be available for one-on-one meetings on December 5 and 6. To schedule a meeting, please contact Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro13/nndm. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure microcap index (LDMi), which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50-$300m.

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM, TASE: NNDM) is a leading additive manufacturing technology company. Nano Dimension is disrupting, reshaping, and defining the future of how electronics are made. With its unique 3D printing technologies, Nano Dimension is targeting the growing demand for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features and rely on printed circuit boards (PCBs). Demand for circuitry, including PCBs - which are the heart of every electronic device - covers a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automotive, IoT, and telecom. These sectors can all benefit greatly from Nano Dimension's 3D printed electronics solutions for rapid prototyping and short-run manufacturing.

SOURCE: Nano Dimension Ltd.