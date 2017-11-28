

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) announced the signing of an agreement with Groupe Casino to develop the Ocado Smart Platform in France. This agreement sets out plans for the immediate initiation of the development of a Customer Fulfilment Centre using Ocado's mechanical handling equipment to serve the Greater Paris area, the Normandie and Hauts de France Regions. The build and launch is expected to take at least two years.



Groupe Casino will pay Ocado certain upfront fees in consideration of the investments made by Ocado, of maintenance and of provision of technology, then ongoing fees linked to its utilisation of capacity within the CFC and service criteria.



In addition to the initial CFC, Groupe Casino and Ocado will consider further development of other CFCs close to other large urban areas.



