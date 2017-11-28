sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,948 Euro		+0,318
+12,09 %
WKN: A1C2GZ ISIN: GB00B3MBS747 Ticker-Symbol: 0OC 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OCADO GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OCADO GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,552
3,646
09:26
3,555
3,644
09:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA48,178+1,06 %
OCADO GROUP PLC2,948+12,09 %