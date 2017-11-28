

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - KCom Group plc (KCOM.L) reported profit before tax of 14.8 million pounds for the six months ended 30 Sept 2017 compared to 16.1 million pounds, prior year. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent decreased to 12.0 million pounds or 2.33 pence per share from 12.8 million pounds or 2.49 pence per share. Before exceptional items, profit before tax declined to 13.6 million pounds from 17.7 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 2.14 pence compared to 2.75 pence



First-half revenue was 151.3 million pounds compared to 165.3 million pounds, prior year. The Group said its revenue reduced by 8.5% driven by expected decline in its legacy activities within National Network Services.



The Group said its interim dividend is 2.00 pence per share, which is consistent with the Board's previously stated commitment to pay a total dividend of no less than 6.00 pence for the year ending 31 March 2018. The dividend will be paid on 9 February 2018 to shareholders registered on 29 December 2017.



