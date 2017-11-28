The solar facility, located closed to Gaziantep in the south of the country, consists of 25 unlicensed sub-units of 1 MW each and is currently Turkey's largest operational PV project.

German solar company Wagner Solar and Istanbul-based EPC contractor Ino Solar have connected to the grid a 25 MW PV power project in Islahiye, close to Gaziantep, in Turkey's Southeastern Anatolia Region. The project is currently the country's largest operational solar plant.

The plant, built for a collective of local land owners, consists of 25 unlicensed sub-units of 1 MW each that came online at several stages. The first 5 MW block was commissioned ...

