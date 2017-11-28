

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer confidence improved more-than-expected in November, after weakening in the previous four months, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



The consumer sentiment index climbed to 102 in November from 100 in October. Economists had expected the index to increase to 101.



Moreover, the index returned above its long term average.



Households' expectations regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months improved in November. The corresponding index rose to -11 from -16 in the previous month.



Similarly, the index measuring their opinion on past financial situation increased from -21 to -19.



Households' view on their expected saving capacity increased strongly by 7.0 points to -2 in November from -9 in October.



The indicator measuring past living standard came in at -40 versus -39 in October and that for future standard of living strengthened 4 points to -18.



Households' fears concerning unemployment declined notably in November, with the index falling to 5 from 12.



In November, inflation expectations over the next year fell by 8 points to -29 in November from -21 in the preceding month.



