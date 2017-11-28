Following today's announcement from TCM Group A/S on the completion of the offering, please be informed that TCM Group A/S now meets the conditions to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 24 November 2017.



In the Nasdaq trading system INET, the note code "WI" will be removed from the orderbook.





