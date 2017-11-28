HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited ("FCHK") is honoured to be the Hong Kong Most Valuable Company 2018 ("HKMVC") -- Customers' Best Choice of the Year and ranked as one of the 'Top 50 Industry Leaders,' recognizing FCHK's great success in its product quality, service and CSR initiatives.

FCHK has maintained a presence in Hong Kong since 1938 during which time it has remained committed to nourishing the lives of HK people across all ages with its full range of high quality and nutritious dairy products backed by dairy expertise from the Netherlands -- from FRISO® where is renowned for the expertise that brings milk from 'Made By Nature, Made Better By Science' thereby offering quality nutrition for pregnant moms and young children and DUTCH LADY®, a high quality, nutritious dairy-based beverage backed by FrieslandCampina's 140 years dairy expertise that helps building strong families, to taste enhancement brands BLACK&WHITE® which have been leading the growth of the authentic Hong Kong-style milk tea culture over the last 76 years and Longevity which have been nurturing the local community for over 80 years and OPTIMEL®, a strong age-tailored nutritional formula product offering progressive health benefits that address nutrition needs of adults, seniors and elders.

FCHK realises its commitment not only by introducing quality and nutritious dairy products for all ages but also contributing to the community. By celebrating World Milk Day annually, a day initiated by the Food & Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, FCHK advocates for Hong Kong families to 'Drink, Move and Build Strong Families Together,' promoting balanced diet with appropriate dairy intake and regular exercise for healthy and happy development of Hong Kong families. FCHK and its brand, DUTCH LADY®, have reached over 220,000 students and local families to enjoy the fun of healthy lifestyle with Drink and Move.

In addition, Hong Kong-style milk tea making technique was chosen to be part of The Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Hong Kong down from a list of 480 items in August 2017. As the supplier of one of the key ingredients of HK-style milk tea, BLACK&WHITE® evaporated milk, FCHK has been forming cross sector partnership with NGOs and cha chaan teng customers to train new milk tea masters annually since 2013, so as to inherit the HK-style milk tea-making techniques and attract new talent to the cha chaan teng industry. To date, FCHK has trained over 125 professional Hong Kong-style milk tea masters.

Mr. Harvey Uong, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Hong Kong, commented on the award, "We are honoured to be crowned as the Hong Kong Most Valuable Company 2018 -- Customers' Best Choice of the Year and ranked as one of the "Top 50 Industry Leaders." As a socially responsible company serving the world, we will continue to commit to nourishing the lives of Hong Kong's people across all age, with investment in providing nutritious dairy products to strengthen current and future generations, as well as collaborations with all our internal and external stakeholders to design CSR projects that focus on the major social issues identified. We care for the consumer and the community that we serve with passion, diligence and commitment."

The Most Valuable Companies Awards in Hong Kong, organized by Mediazone Group, is to recognize the achievements of enterprising captains of industry and companies that add value to the personal and corporate tapestry of dazzling Hong Kong.

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong since 1938, providing high quality and nutritious dairy products including FRISO infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY dairy based beverages, OPTIMEL adult nutrition formula and dairy products including BLACK&WHITE and LONGEVITY, for consumers, customers and food service business partners in Hong Kong and Macau, nourishing the lives of local citizens across the whole life span.

FCHK has developed a wide network in both retail and business channels with our products being available at key chain drug stores, supermarkets and open trade, as well as being the supplier-of-choice to top tier food chains, teashops, restaurants and hotels. Currently, our business covers Hong Kong and Macau.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Every day FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients. FrieslandCampina is one of the world's largest dairy companies, manufacturing and providing a variety of dairy products which serve as raw materials and semi-manufactured goods for global infant and toddler products, the food and beverage as well as medical industries. FrieslandCampina has offices in 33 countries and employs a total of about 22,000 people. FrieslandCampina's products find their way to more than 100 countries. The Company's central office is in Amersfoort.

The Company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A, with about 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, one of the world's largest dairy cooperatives. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.

About The Most Valuable Companies Awards in Hong Kong

The Most Valuable Companies Awards in Hong Kong (HKMVC), organized by Mediazone Group, is to recognize the achievements of enterprising captains of industry and companies that add value to the personal and corporate tapestry of dazzling Hong Kong. For more information, please visit: http://hkmvc.mediazone.com.hk/

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3182785

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3182788



For more information:

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

Public Affairs and Communications

Natalie Yuen

T +852 60533950 / 28593720

E Email Contact

www.frieslandcampina.com



