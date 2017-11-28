NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408 URL: www.nttdocomo.com

TOKYO, Nov 28, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that in collaboration with Gemalto, it has developed the world's first(1) multi-profile SIM for use through multi-carrier collaborations that can allow users to switch between profiles, which include data such as contract information and telephone numbers, on their smartphone or tablet in each country. The solution combines robust security with ease of use, drawing on DOCOMO's experience in international communications services and Gemalto's telecommunications know-how. The commercial launch is expected sometime in fiscal 2018(2).By inserting the SIM into a smartphone or tablet(3), customers planning to stay overseas long term, such as expatriates and students, can not only access DOCOMO's network while in Japan, but also enjoy voice and data communications services provided directly by affiliated carriers(4) in their respective service areas overseas, without needing to insert the SIM card of a local carrier or carry a rental device.Customers will be able to arrange to receive service from an affiliated carrier so that once they arrive overseas they can make calls and access the Internet from the moment they touch down.DOCOMO and Gemalto have been verifying the feasibility of their multi-profile SIM in joint tests with Conexus Mobile Alliance(5) carriers since 2016. The newest tests will be conducted with TrueMove H in Thailand and VNPT in Vietnam from December to next March. Corporate customers traveling between Japan and these countries will use the data services provide by the multi-profile SIM, and a quality evaluation will be made based on their experiences.DOCOMO will continue to work with partners to inspire people around the world through high-quality mobile connectivity anytime, anywhere and greater ease and convenience than ever before.(1) As of November 13, 2017, as researched by DOCOMO.(2) The service launch date, available countries and regions, subscription structure and conditions of use have not yet been decided.(3) Compatibility with all smartphones and tablets is not guaranteed. The SIM lock must be removed prior to using overseas-carrier networks.(4) Limited to carriers affiliated with DOCOMO.(5) The Conexus Mobile Alliance is an Asia-Pacific mobile carrier alliance established in April 2006. The alliance currently comprises nine companies, including DOCOMO.