Castellum Appoints MD of Central Region

Per Gawelin has been appointed as new Managing Director of Central Region in Castellum. Per has most recently worked as Business Unit Manager in Castellum and brings extensive experience from several management positions in the real estate business.

As Managing Director, Per will manage the Central Region- that is operations mainly in central Sweden - with a real estate portfolio that amounts to approx. SEK 20 billion.

Per will join the Executive Team, and will enter the position 1 January, 2018.

"We welcome Per as MD in Central Region and look forward to the future cooperation. With Per's experience in property management, as well as his broad leadership knowledge, he will continue to develop the Central Region. He will also be a strong complement to Castellum's executive group management and contribute to our future development," says Henrik Saxborn, Castellum CEO.

Per Gawelin is 39 years old and was employed at Castellum at the end of 2006. Prior to his current role as business area manager, he has worked as a business developer and asset manager in the real estate industry.

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 77 billion and comprises commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.4 million sq. m.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities from Copenhagen in the south to Sundsvall in the north.

In 2017, Castellum's sustainability performance was awarded two top distinctions: First Prize for sustainability reporting in Europe from EPRA and the Global Sector Leader Award from GRESB, which means that Castellum is ranked as number one in the world within the office- and industrial-properties sector. In addition, Castellum has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), which includes international companies noted for outstanding performance in dealing with sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

