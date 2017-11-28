Wireless solution saves money by connecting and managing LED streetlights and provides a low-cost platform for smart city applications.

Telensa, the market leader in connected street lighting and Smart City applications, today announced that it has been selected by Wellington City Council to deploy its PLANet intelligent streetlighting system. The project will start in November 2017 and is due for completion in June 2018.

Telensa PLANet is an end-to-end intelligent street lighting system, consisting of wireless nodes connecting individual lights, a dedicated wireless network owned by the city, and a central management application. The system pays for itself in reduced energy and maintenance costs, improves quality of service through automatic fault reporting, and uses streetlight poles for supporting hubs for smart city sensors. With more than one million lights connected, Telensa PLANet is the world's most popular connected streetlight system.

"We're delighted to be working with Wellington City Council to deliver a more efficient, more resilient streetlighting system that will be responsive to citizens' needs for decades to come," said Will Gibson, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Telensa. "And we're looking forward to working together on low-cost smart city applications, enabled by the city's new lighting network."

About Telensa

Telensa makes wireless smart city applications, helping cities around the world save energy, work smarter and deliver more joined-up services for their citizens. According to Northeast Group, Telensa PLANet is the world's most deployed smart streetlight solution, with a global footprint of more than one million lights. Building on the compelling business case for its smart streetlighting, the company provides cities and utilities with an open, low-cost platform to add multiple sensor applications.

Telensa's Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) wireless networks simply attach to light poles. They can provide city or region-wide coverage in a matter of days, and are designed to run reliably for decades. The company is working alongside other leading vendors within ETSI (the European Telecommunications Standards Institute) to develop standards for LPWA networks.

Telensa solutions are designed and developed in Cambridge UK, with hardware manufactured with Sony UK Tech in Pencoed, Wales. (www.telensa.com)

