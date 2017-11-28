

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) announced plans to change its executive lineup and revise its organizational structure in January 2018 to further strengthen cooperation among companies of the Group. The changes aim to renew the roles of executive vice presidents, and establish the new post of 'fellow'. In addition to supporting the president, executive vice presidents, as executive officers, are to be positioned as chairpersons and presidents of TMC's in-house companies and as organizational-group chief officers to directly oversee their areas of responsibility. The executive lineup is to now include people both inside and originally from outside the company with a high level of expertise.



The company announced changes to operating officers and fellow effective January 1, 2018. New executive vice presidents include: Koji Kobayashi Vice chairman, member of the board, Denso Corp.; Shigeki Tomoyama; and Moritaka Yoshida. The areas of responsibility of Koji Kobayashi will now include Chief financial officer and Chief risk officer. The areas of responsibility of Shigeki Tomoyama will include chief officer, TPS Group.



Gill Pratt CEO, Toyota Research Institute, Inc., has been named new fellow. His responsibility will now include CEO, Toyota Research Institute, Inc. Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (fellow).



As part of the plans, the corporate management-related divisions and the Business Planning & Operation business unit are to be restructured. The Japan Sales Business Group is to be restructured and based on regions rather than sales channels. The TPS Group is to be newly created.



