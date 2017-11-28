Holiday Season Comes Early for Gamers with Biggest Ever Influx of Online Multiplayer Games at MyRealGames

LONDON, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Gamers who love nothing more than a hit of festive competition in the holiday period are guaranteed some seasonal cheer this month as the largest ever influx of online multiplayer games at MyRealGames goes live.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/589258/My_Real_Games_Logo.jpg )

In addition to the new multiplayer games which are available to play online for free, the games portal has also added a host of other titles to its archives. New games include match 3 puzzles, strategy and tower defense challenges.

For gamers who like to pit their wits against their foes, the multiplayer online game Golden Acres is sure to be a hit. This time management title is a farm simulation game, which means players will need to strap on their wellington boots and work hard to grow the biggest farm in the land. Assisted by Freddy the Goat, players must turn their fallow land into fertile soils and can grow, breed, build, trade and buy to transform their small parcel of land into an agricultural winner.

Iron Heart 2: Underground Army is also new to MyRealGames.com for December. A PC downloadable tower defense and strategy game, players must crush the mechanical uprising to save the planet before the steam robots swamp the underground tunnels and take over the world. Calling for strategic savvy at every turn, only the fiercest of gamers can defeat 15 hidden enemies over 40 captivating levels.

For those who prefer the land to underground enemies, the multiplayer Klondike takes gamers through the most beautiful corners of North America. Multiple tasks and tests of courage block the way but adventurers able to rise to the challenge will find a host of clues leading to a missing family member.

Puzzle and Match 3 fans haven't been forgotten in the November drop either, with Jewel Match 2: Reloaded now also available to play via PC download. In this carefully remastered title, players can absorb themselves in a truly mesmerizing wonderland of match 3 puzzles. HD graphics provide a crisp, immersive experience and the addition of 50 new levels means there are over 200 challengers for gamers to conquer.

Nikolai Veselov from MyRealGames.com said, "Multiplayer games provide a totally different experience and are a great way to add a fun, competitive element to gaming sessions. We're really pleased with the incredible variety of new games on offer this month and think it's fair to say there's something for everyone in this selection."

To find out more and to play, visit the website: http://www.myrealgames.com. Registration is required for multiplayer games but no registration is required to play any of the other free games online, via mobile or PC download.