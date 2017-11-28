LONDON, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

More than 244,160 health apps are currently available to the British public [1] but until now there has been a lack of guidance on app quality

AppScript' is free to individual NHS Clinicians - it enables core digital patient engagement functionality, including app discovery, prescribing and patient engagement tracking

AppScript' pilots across UK-based GP surgeries and pharmacies found 41% of patients engage with AppScript' app prescriptions [ 1 ]

IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science research found leading " AppScript' Essentials " health apps have potential to save the NHS ~£2Bn per year [2]

AppScript' in the UK has focused on apps assessed, inspected and approved under NHS' Digital Assessment Questions (DAQs) framework

Today, IQVIA is making its breakthrough AppScript' platform publicly available to NHS Clinicians, enabling them to prescribe NHS Apps Library apps to their patients for free.

AppScript' launches following the recent IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science report, "The Growing Value of Digital Health in the United Kingdom: Evidence and Impact on Human Health and the Healthcare System", which found leading digital health apps included in the "AppScript' Essentials" list of top apps, have the potential to improve patient outcomes and save the UK healthcare system ~£2Bn per year.[2]

AppScript' is a leading platform for discovering, prescribing, and tracking the use of digital patient engagement tools including apps, connected devices, and patient education content. AppScript' has been made available to a number of beta testing sites across the NHS, including six GP surgeries and five pharmacies.[1] These pilot programmes found that when NHS clinicians used AppScript' to prescribe digital patient engagement tools to patients, their patients engaged 41 percent of the time, [1] consistent with engagement requirements to meet estimated population health benefits shown in the IQVIA Institute report.[2] Furthermore, the NHS, using Digital Assessment Questions (DAQs), have vetted all NHS Apps Library apps and consider these to reflect good quality digital standards for safety, experience and effectiveness (e.g., address an array of standards including: certain privacy, security, usability, accessibility, technical stability and other NHS requirements).

NHS Apps Library apps available in AppScript' could help NHS clinicians make their practices more efficient and effective at supporting patients' health goals. GPs may reduce unnecessary administrative patient visits, creating more time to focus on complex consultations, by using AppScript' to recommend repeat prescription apps (e.g., Echo and DIMEC) and telemedicine apps (e.g., Babylon Health, Now GP and Engage Consult). Additionally, some NHS Apps Library apps may enhance patient outcomes: MyCOPD, which is commissioned by NHS England for the pulmonary rehabilitation of moderate to severe COPD patients, has been shown to be non-inferior to traditional face-to-face pulmonary rehabilitation, creating the potential to reduce emergency hospitalisation risk in this population.[3],[4]

"Digital Health apps create a unique opportunity for NHS clinicians to encourage patients to change behaviours well after they leave the GP surgery or pharmacy. However, selecting and prescribing the apps most likely to provide patient care benefits has traditionally been a challenge. Our AppScript' pilots showed that discussing and prescribing apps with patients was relatively simple. IQVIA's AppScript' solution is providing a needed public service by enabling NHS clinicians to get started prescribing NHS Apps Library apps for free." said Professor Paul Wallace, Clinical Director Digital, South London HIN and UCL Emeritus Professor of Primary Care.

Paul Chatterton, Regional Deputy Superintendent Pharmacist, H I Weldrick Ltd., commented: "Our vision for a digital pharmacy includes the proactive engagement of patients by pharmacy staff, often by providing valuable digital patient engagement tools, such as apps and educational content. AppScript is a valuable tool that helps our staff members learn about and ultimately prescribe leading apps, such as repeat prescription apps which aid patients in self-management and furthers our vision. The patient engagement has been remarkable, with 48% of patients downloading prescribed apps."

Tim Sheppard, General Manager, Northern Europe, IQIVIA, said: "Our AppScript' pilots have shown the groundswell of interest NHS clinicians and patients have in digital health. The public launch of AppScript' represents a major step forward in our comprehensive strategy for progressing the vision of digital patient engagement across the United Kingdom."

He added: "Individual clinicians will be able to electronically prescribe their first app within minutes of visiting http://www.appscript.net or downloading our AppScript' iOS app from iTunes. This will help to quickly familiarise these clinicians with a novel but complementary patient care paradigm at a time when the benefits of this are increasingly clear."

NHS Clinicians can use AppScript' for free at http://www.AppScript.net and download the AppScript' iOS app from iTunes at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/appscript/id1038108795?mt=8.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of information, innovative technology solutions and contract research services focused on using data and science to help healthcare clients find better solutions for their patients. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA offers a broad range of solutions that harness advances in healthcare information, technology, analytics and human ingenuity to drive healthcare forward. IQVIA enables companies to rethink approaches to clinical development and commercialization, innovate with confidence as well as accelerate meaningful healthcare outcomes. IQVIA has approximately 55,000 employees in more than 100 countries, all committed to making the potential of human data science a reality. IQVIA's approach to human data science is powered by the IQVIA CORE', driving unique actionable insights at the intersection of big data, transformative technology and analytics with extensive domain expertise.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing the information that helps their customers drive human health outcomes forward. IQVIA's insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device, and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit http://www.IQVIA.com.

About AppScript'

AppScript', a product invented and commercialized by IQVIA (NYSE:Q), is the leading global discovery, delivery, and analytics platform for digital patient engagement tools. AppScript' classifies and evaluates more than 318,000 mobile health apps. Each app is assessed using the proprietary AppScript' Score app quality scoring methodology. AppScript' Score rates apps on patient, professional, functionality, developer, endorsement, and clinical dimensions encompassing more than 70 individual metrics to provide a single score. AppScript' enables any healthcare professional to securely prescribe, reconcile and track app use by patients from any mobile interface. Learn more athttp://www.appscript.net.

