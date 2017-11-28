New strategic alliances with KPMG and PSA Consulting will extend Deltek's delivery capabilities in Norway



Oslo, Norway, 2017-11-28 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businesses, recently announced new partnerships with KPMG and PSA Consulting to extend its consulting and implementation services in the Norwegian market. Established as leading practices within the professional services sector, both KPMG and PSA Consulting will complement and extend Deltek's own consulting expertise in the delivery of it's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Talent Management solutions, which are purpose-built for project-centric organizations.



The partnerships will enhance the level of service and expertise that Deltek clients experience during and after systems implementation. KPMG and PSA Consulting will provide complementary advisory services in areas such as digital transformation leadership, change management, integration and business consulting to assist with the implementation and operation of Deltek Maconomy ERP and Deltek Talent Management. This will provide a new level of service and scalability giving Deltek clients a quicker path to return on investment.



"Our team has vast experience with Deltek Maconomy and working with leading project-based businesses across the Nordics," said Martin Flatsetø, Managing Director, PSA Consulting. "We therefore look forward to continuing our close work with Deltek's clients to help them get even more value out from their ERP solutions."



"Deltek is a very successful global vendor in the highly competitive ERP space, specializing exclusively in solutions for project-centric organizations. This focus means Deltek, like KPMG, truly understand clients and offer proven solutions and expertise that deliver value. KPMG looks forward to working together with more Deltek clients to support its digital transformation projects and future growth," said Rune Skjelvan, Head of Advisory, KPMG.



"Enhancing the level of service and expertise delivered to our growing customer base has always been a priority for Deltek, to ensure maximum return on their investment in ERP and Talent Management, and that the solutions are ready to meet the demands of their business now and in the future. Therefore, I am very pleased to announce these strategic alliances with KPMG and PSA Consulting. These partnerships will guarantee our clients receive the utmost level of consulting services as they face a rapidly transforming industry, changing demands from their own clients, margin pressures, and an increasingly digital agenda," said Stefan Grahn, VP Nordics, Deltek.



About KPMG KPMG is a global network of professional firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG operate in 152 countries and have more than 189,000 people working in member firms around the world. The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.



KPMG Norway have 1,000 highly skilled and engaged employees in 24 offices across Norway. More info: www.kmpg.no



About PSA Consulting PSA Consulting, based in Oslo, Norway, delivers expert level advisory, consulting and solutions to leading project and competence based companies in the Nordics.



More info: www.psaconsulting.com/



About Deltek Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms and other project-based businesses. For decades, we have delivered actionable insight that empowers our customers to unlock their business potential. 22,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek to research and identify opportunities, win new business, recruit and develop talent, optimize resources, streamline operations and deliver more profitable projects. Deltek - Know more. Do more. www.deltek.com



