Glow launches agile primary online research solution to the UK market

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting from justGBP 2k, UK brands and agencies can now tap into the valuable opinions of hundreds of shoppers and consumers across their categories in days using Glow's cloud-based research platform.

Glow, a technology startup headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, has recently opened a UK office in Farnham, Surrey. Having spent the past four years working with leading grocery brands and retailers the company has developed an online research platform which facilitates a simplified approach to primary consumer research projects.

In grocery, product failure rates are daunting (70-80% of new products fail within 12 months). These figures are exacerbated by an understandable reluctance from both investors and retailers to take a risk on an unproven concept. With odds stacked against success, fledgling brands are constantly looking for an edge to convince stakeholders that their product is one worthy of investment or listing.

One way to improve the chances of success is for a business to ensure it has robust data evidencing any assumptions made concerning addressable market size, consumer demand, proposition suitability and category fit. To achieve this, businesses are often reliant on point of sale data or secondary research. This approach can be expensive, and stale data unearths few current insights. Alternatively, adopting a DIY approach using available survey tools can lead to quality concerns regarding question bias and audience sampling.

"Our aim was to provide agility in the approach businesses take to consumer research" said Jonathan Wheeler, Glow's UK MD."Glow enables users to conduct a greater number of projects for the same budget whilst remaining confident that the methodology applied stands up to stakeholder scrutiny".

"We have listened to our early adopters and refined this concept over the past few months," said Joel Burrows, Glow's UK Market Development Manager. "Businesses and agencies are looking for easy access to consumer research, and want a solution that makes it easy to identify the key insights to influence business decisions rather than another source of raw data".

