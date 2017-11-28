

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus Tuesday said it has appointed Eric Schulz as EVP, Chief of Sales, Marketing & Contracts for the Commercial Aircraft business, effective by the end of January 2018.



Schulz, who has been with Rolls-Royce as President -Civil Aerospace since 2016, will succeed Johan Leahy, affectionately known in the airline world as 'Mr. Airbus.' The company said, John Leahy will remain with Airbus for a few months' transition period with his successor. Schulz will report to Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders.



