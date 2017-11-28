

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited developments on U.S. tax reform bills ahead of a crucial Senate vote and the confirmation hearing for incoming Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell.



The benchmark DAX was down 19 points or 0.14 percent at 12,981 in late opening deals after losing half a percent in the previous session.



BMW shares fell over 1 percent after the automaker announced a 200 million euro investment in a new 'BMW Group Battery Cell Competence Centre'.



