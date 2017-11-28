Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-11-28 / 09:54 Following the termination of the insolvency proceedings over the assets of Lindenfarb Textilveredlung Julius Probst GmbH & Co. KG on 31 October 2017 and fulfilment of further contractual conditions, the Munich-based investment company RADIAL Capital Partners has completed the company's acquisition from the Probst family. Lindenfarb is Europe's largest independent textile finisher and market leader for knitwear. The company refines predominantly technical textiles, which are used inter alia for automotive headliners. The company generates annual revenues of more than EUR 30 million with about 300 employees at its site in Aalen-Unterkochen, Germany. "We have acquired a long-established company with unique expertise in the field of textile color development, which holds a strong market position", says Michael Nier, the new Managing Director at Lindenfarb and Director Operations at RADIAL Capital Partners. "We will seamlessly and consistently build on the success that has already been achieved in order to improve Lindenfarb's profitability. We will further strengthen the business relationships with our current customers and expand these by already initiated textile refinement innovations and joint development projects". Hans-Bernd Geene, Head of Sales at Lindenfarb, is convinced: "Together with the team of RADIAL Capital Partners we will successfully master the future". *About RCP:* RCP invests throughout Europe in small and medium-sized industrial companies in special and transitional situations, in particular corporate spin-offs, unresolved successions or restructurings. RCP's investment focus is on industrial companies generating revenues of EUR 10 million to EUR 250 million which have operational value enhancement potential. Within its investment management, RCP focuses on the long-term and sustainable development of its portfolio companies, taking into account social and environmental concerns. Ulrich Radlmayr and Andreas Mayr, founders and managing partners of RCP, have a long-term track record in the acquisition and management of companies in special and transitional situations. In the past, they were responsible for the acquisition and operational development of more than 50 medium-sized companies. *About Lindenfarb:* Lindenfarb Textilveredlung Julius Probst GmbH & Co. KG was established in 1925. Its operations look back on activities since the 18th century. The company specializes in the dyeing and finishing of knitted materials since 1934. In 1948 Raimund Probst handed over the company to his son, Julius Probst. Since 1952, the company is based at its current headquarters in Aalen-Unterkochen and is Europe's largest independent textile finisher. End of Media Release Issuer: RADIAL Capital Partners GmbH & Co. KG Key word(s): Finance 2017-11-28 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 633277 2017-11-28

