Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market Worth 38.20 Billion USD by 2025

The report"Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market by Type (Common Rail and Rotary Distributor), Application (Direct Injection and Multi Point Fuel Injection), Pressure (Low Pressure and High Pressure), Vehicle (PC, LCV, and HCV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from USD 20.91 Billion in 2017, to reach USD 38.20 Billion by 2025. The increasing demand for higher fuel efficiency and stringent emission regulations by several governments have forced manufacturers to adopt advanced technologies related to the engine. The factors such as increase in usage of alternative fuel such as ethanol and the increasing trend of engine downsizing are driving the market of automotive fuel injection pump.

Asia Pacific: Largest market for Automotive Fuel Injection Pump

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest market for automotive fuel injection pump from 2017 to 2025. The market growth in the region can be attributed to numerous factors such as increasing demand more power (bhp) with better fuel efficiency, increasing vehicle production, and increase in use of common rail fuel injection pump for passenger cars are expected to fuel the demand for automotive fuel injection pump.

Passenger Car is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Along with the passenger car production, the demand for fuel-efficient vehicle has also increased among the end-users. According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA) statistics, the global passenger car production has increased from 59.90 million units in 2011 to 72.11 million units in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.78% over the period of five years. Also, developing countries such as China and India have witnessed significant economic growth, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for passenger cars. The stringent emission norms are also driving the market for Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market.

Direct Injection System is estimated to be the largest segment by application from 2017 to 2025

The growth of Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market, by type, is anticipated to be driven by the increasing use of direct injection system due to increase in penetration of the system in the gasoline engine vehicles in North America. The direct fuel injection system delivers the fuel at high pressure to improve the performance of the vehicle with better fuel efficiency, which helps to increase the demand of direct injection system.

The Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), and Denso (Japan).

