

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares rose on Tuesday as German political concerns eased and investors looked for signs of progress from the Senate debate on U.S. tax reform.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 18 points or 0.34 percent at 5,378 in late opening deals after losing 0.6 percent on Monday.



Lender Societe Generale rose about 1 percent after announcing plans to cut 900 jobs as part of a restructuring exercise.



Pharmaceutical company Carmat climbed 3 percent. The company announced the first implantation of its bioprosthetic artificial heart in the Czech Republic as part of its clinical trials in humans.



Casino advanced 1.7 percent after it signed an agreement with Ocado Group to develop the Ocado Smart Platform ecommerce grocery service in France.



In economic releases, French consumer confidence improved more-than-expected in November, after weakening in the previous four months, survey data from statistical office Insee showed.



The consumer sentiment index climbed to 102 from 100 in October. Economists had expected the index to increase to 101.



