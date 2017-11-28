

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment weakened for the first time in four months in November, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.



The economic sentiment indicator dropped to 105.5 in November from 106.1 in October.



Among components, the confidence indicators for industry, construction and services sectors registered declines in November, while the morale for retail trade improved.



Data also revealed that the consumer confidence index came in at -4.0 in November versus -4.1 in October.



