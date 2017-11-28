

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) presented the November edition of the its Mobility Report. The company forecasts there will be 1 billion 5G subscriptions for enhanced mobile broadband by 2023. 5G will cover over 20 percent of the world's population by the end of 2023. The first commercial networks based on 5G New Radio are expected to go live in 2019, with major deployments from 2020.



By the end of the current year, LTE will be the dominant mobile access technology. It is estimated to cover more than 85 percent of the world's population by the end of 2023, the report stated.



