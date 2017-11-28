The Arab World's Biggest Digital Competition and Series 'Sadeem' Opens Door for Next-Gen Arab Social Media Influencers

BEIRUT, Lebanon, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aspiring Social Media influencers can now be a part of the biggest digital influencer competition and series in the region. With applications opening on December 1st, 'Sadeem' will take candidates on an exciting journey of discovery, creativity, and digital growth that inspires them to achieve their dreams and positively influence the world.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/611388/Sadeem_Social_Media.jpg )



Through a competitive yet entertaining experience that is the first of its kind, Sadeem is incubating future content creators in the Arab world and giving them the chance to connect with digital experts who will help them become the next generation of Arab influencers - ones that entertain, while presenting their virtual communities with inspiring and meaningful content.

Meanwhile, Sadeem's audience will get to watch their favorite contestants go from zero to hero, through an exciting online reality series (broadcasted on Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram) that will culminate in the crowning of the Arab world's digital super star.

All-star panel of judges

To make that dream come true, the region's biggest established influencers have come together to host, mentor and judge Sadeem's participants as they compete in a series of challenges where they will learn to improve their digital content creation skills, unleash their creative expression, and develop affinity to digital growth and branded content strategies.

During its special launch in Beirut in the presence of a number of distinguished local and regional media representatives and social influencers, Sadeem revealed the competition's panel of judges that includes Kuwait's Youtube sensation Shuaib Rashed, Egypt's rising motivational speaker Kareem Esmail, Algeria's popular online satirist Youcef Zarouta, and Kuwait's influential fashion blogger Ascia Al Faraj. The two superstar influencers hosting the show's are Jordanian actress and Youtube celebrity Tima Shomali, and Lebanon's king of velfies Issam Merheb.

Five phases to achieve

Sadeem will run throughfive phases.

During the 1st phase, thousands of applicants from every corner in the Arab world will submit their own engaging self-introductory video via http://sadeem.com .

The 2nd phase will have judges filtering submissions down to a hundred auditions. Following a second video submission, Sadeem's judges will choose the top 20 applicants based on their charisma and digital potential.

The 20 will then fly into phase 3, the Final Qualifiers, where they will go through a thorough range of team-building activities, leading up to the selection of the 9 finalists who will be a part of the 4th and main phase of the competition.

The 4th phase, titled "The Hub", will be the most intense phase thus far. 9 finalists will fly to Doha where the contestants will attend a series of professional workshops conducted by Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube!

In the 5th and final stage of the series, 3 top finalists will fly home to film their "epic challenge video". The finale will be held on May 12th 2018 to announce Sadeem's winner.

Exciting prizes

Sadeem's finalists will take home two million riyals worth of prizes, with the first winner walking away with the Grand Prize of 1 Million Riyals in cash and a trip to San Francisco to visit the headquarters of the major digital companies in the world. The top 9 influencers will win a contract with Sadeem and will have the opportunity to take their new found knowledge and fame to the next level.