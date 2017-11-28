CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - November 28, 2017) - Texas is once again the most attractive jurisdiction in the world for oil and gas investment, reclaiming the top spot from Oklahoma in an annual global survey of petroleum-sector executives released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan, Canadian public policy think-tank.

After Texas, Oklahoma ranked 2 nd worldwide.

"Texas and Oklahoma have, for years, been seen as the most attractive jurisdictions in the world for oil and gas investors -- proof that sound regulatory policies and stable environmental protections help attract scarce investment dollars even when commodity prices are down," said Kenneth Green, the Fraser Institute's senior director of natural resource studies and co-author of the 2017 Global Petroleum Survey.

The 2017 survey ranks 97 jurisdictions worldwide based on their barriers to investment (e.g. taxation, costly regulatory obligations and uncertainty over environmental regulations) and on the size of oil and gas reserves.

This year, U.S. states comprise six of the top 10 jurisdictions around the world: Texas (1 st ), Oklahoma (2 nd ), North Dakota (3 rd ), West Virginia (5 th ), Kansas (6 th ) and Wyoming (9 th ).

The 10 least attractive jurisdictions for oil and gas investment are Yemen, France, Cambodia, California, Indonesia, Ecuador, Iraq, Libya, Bolivia and, lastly, Venezuela.

Among the 15 jurisdictions with the largest petroleum reserves worldwide, Texas is number one, followed by United Arab Emirates, Alberta (Canada), Kuwait and Egypt.

Among regions, Europe finished second to the United States, followed by Canada and Australia. Globally, every region except Africa, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean experienced declines in investment attractiveness, according to the survey.

"With oil and gas investors losing confidence around the world, it's crucial for policymakers to pursue sound regulatory and tax regimes -- and perhaps most importantly stable environmental protections -- that attract, not deter, petroleum investments," Green said.

The Global Petroleum Survey is administered each year to petroleum industry executives to help measure and rank barriers to investment of oil- and gas-producing regions. A total of 333 individuals completed the survey this year, providing sufficient data to evaluate 97 jurisdictions.

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Become a fan on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kenneth P. Green

Senior Director, Natural Resource Studies

Fraser Institute



To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:



Bryn Weese

Media Relations Specialist, Fraser Institute

Tel: (604) 688-0221 Ext. 589

E-mail: bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org