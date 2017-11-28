Industry organization gains access to full event cycle management technology to transform events around the world

etouches, a leading global provider of event management software solutions, today announced its global partnership with UNICEO (United Networks of International Corporate Event Organizers), a non-profit international association bringing together senior decision-makers in charge of corporate events representing major companies and associations internationally. The partnership provides UNICEO's corporate events decision-making members with further access to etouches' world-class event-planning solutions and expertise.

Focused on making events and meetings better for participants, planners, and sponsors, etouches will benefit greatly from this increased exposure to UNICEO's membership of established leaders in the event planning industry. Through the etouches partnership, UNICEO members will gain the ability to interact with an event management solution that provides support for the entire event planning and management lifecycle, from venue sourcing, to attendee engagement, to post-event analysis.

"UNICEO has a unique stature within the MICE industry, with high-profile members who aim to influence their business outcomes through strong event and meetings strategies," said etouches' CEO Oni Chukwu. "Our event management solution is uniquely positioned to provide direct and actionable insights for event organizers, and we hope UNICEO's members will learn as much from us and our solutions as we are sure to learn from them."

UNICEO's membership of corporate event leaders represents 31 countries around the world with a primary focus in Europe and increasing relationships in the U.S. and Asia Pacific regions. Premier members include executives and event planning decision-makers from companies such as Airbus, Siemens, Allianz, Christie's, Coca-Cola, Exxon Mobil, Renault, L'Oréal, and other global brands. The organization provides its members with an interactive platform to exchange ideas and experiences in order to improve the planning, execution, and value of corporate events.

"This partnership with etouches opens a whole new avenue for our members to learn, teach, and grow," said Debora Piovesan, vice president of UNICEO. "With access to etouches' award-winning event management technology solutions, we will be able to better understand how events can create the opportunities necessary for all parts of business to flourish in the global economy."

To learn more about etouches' event management and venue sourcing solutions, please stop by booth O150 at ibtm world, taking place 28-30 November in Barcelona, or visit www.etouches.com.

About etouches

etouches is a global leader in cloud based analytics and data driven end-to-end event management and venue sourcing solutions. The award-winning open source platform delivers innovative technology solutions to streamline the event process, providing real-time data and analytics on event performance, customer engagement, and increasing measurable event ROI. Founded in 2008, etouches has assisted over 25,000 event professionals in planning, executing, and measuring their events. With a focus on event sourcing, registration, marketing, logistics, engagement, mobile, and data analytics, the company serves more than 1,300 customers including leading corporations, associations, agencies, and educational institutions globally. Headquartered in the United States, the company also has offices in the UK, Belgium, Australia, Singapore, India, and UAE. etouches is a portfolio company of private equity firm HGGC. Learn more at etouches.com.

About UNICEO

UNICEO (United Networks of International Corporate Event Organizers) is a non-profit association bringing together senior decision-makers for corporate events representing leading companies, associations, and institutions internationally. UNICEO Members are willing to share experiences, best practices, and information to improve their events, broaden their networks and boost their careers. Learn more at uniceo.org.

