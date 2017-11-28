Laundry Detergent Market Worth $205.2 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globallaundry detergent marketvalue is expected to reach USD 205.2 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising penetration of washing machines in the developing economies is expected to propel the sector growth.

The top brands of the laundry detergent market include Tide, Purex, and Surf. These three brands are responsible for the nearly half of the market share of the laundry detergent market. The four vendors which control the laundry detergent industry are Proctor & Gamble, Unilever, Church & Dwight, and Henkel. The brands produced by the Unilever, Proctor & Gamble, and Henkel concentrate on the middle and high-class segment of consumer whereas Church & Dwight targets the low end of the consumer segment. The rising disposable income in the developing economies is forging new trend in the industry where consumers are inclined to buy brand based on its quality and company's reputation. However, this trend is only common for the mature market of the North America and European region. The consumers from Africa and Asia Pacific region prefers the product based on its pricing.

Key players include Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Proctor & Gamble. Mergers of major players in the industry is likely to consolidate industry in the predicted timeline. For instance, the key merger of the laundry detergent industry in 2016 is the acquisition of the Sun Products by the German consumer goods company Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global demand for laundry detergent market was USD 133.3 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.9% from 2017 to 2025 to exceed a total revenue of USD 205.2 billion by 2025.

Household was the largest application segment with a demand of over USD 118 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%

The industry is dominated by global players such as Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Proctor & Gamble. Companies are moving towards strategic mergers and acquisition to increase their international presence and gain significant share.

Grand View Research has segmented the global laundry detergent market by product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Powder detergents Liquid detergents Fabric softeners Detergent tablets Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Household Industrial or Institutional

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany Russia UK Asia Pacific China Japan India CSA Brazil Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia



