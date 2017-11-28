

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade gap decreased in October from a year ago, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



The trade deficit dropped to SEK 3.1 billion in October from SEK 3.5 billion in the corresponding month last year. In September, the trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 3.2 billion.



Both exports and imports advanced by 10.0 percent year-over-year in October.



Trade with countries outside the EU resulted in a surplus of SEK 14.3 billion, while EU trade showed a deficit of SEK 17.4 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the net trade deficit totaled SEK 0.7 billion in October compared with a deficit of SEK 0.6 billion in September.



