Adder Technology First KVM Manufacturer to Join AIMS Alliance as IP Adoption Accelerates

Adder Technology, the high performance, IP-based KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) specialist, has announced it has joined the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), a not-for-profit trade alliance, as an associate member.

AIMS is dedicated to the education, awareness and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The trade alliance was established in 2015 and counts almost 80 leading industry organisations as members.

"Adopting IP as a standard transport method across the broadcast industry is presenting an opportunity for far greater operational flexibility; a flexibility that many broadcasters are now benefiting from," says Neil Hillier, senior vice president for global sales and marketing, Adder Technology.

"As a company developing KVM solutions for the broadcast sector we believe in the full adoption of IP. We are looking forward to collaborating with AIMS and its partners in furthering the adoption and use of open standards in order for broadcasters to fully realise the cost, performance and operational benefits that IP delivers."

Adder Technology is also active in the command and control space, banking, transport, AV and air traffic control industries with its range of IP-based KVM matrix, switching and extension technologies designed to bring greater flexibility, control and efficiency to operations of all sizes.

About Adder Technology

Adder Technology is a leading developer and thought leader in connectivity solutions. Adder's media networks, extenders and keyboard, video and mouse switch solutions enable the control and distribution of IT systems around the world. The company distributes its products in more than 60 countries through a network of distributors, resellers and OEMs. Adder has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, China and Singapore.

Adder's user base ranges across markets such as Retail, Financial, Industrial, Medical, Broadcast, Air Traffic Control, Digital Signage, Military and Server Management. Adder manufactures products under its own brand as well as for a number of OEM customers and its products are marketed and supported by a global network of resellers and distributors.

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

