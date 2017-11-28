Enghouse Systems Acquires XConnect GmbH

MARKHAM, Ontario and DUREN, Germany, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Acquisition Establishes Enghouse Networks Presence In Germany

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today it has acquired XConnect GmbH, from XConnect Global Networks Ltd.

Headquartered in Duren (outside of Cologne), XConnect GmbH provides carrier change processes and number portability services to telecommunication providers in Germany. Its software enables the movement of telephone numbers and voice data services among operators and carriers.

"With over 70 customers, XConnect GmbH establishes Enghouse Networks in Germany and provides a base to sell XConnect as well as Enghouse products," said Sunil Diaz, General Manager, Enghouse Networks. "We are very pleased to welcome XConnect GmbH's customers and employees to the Enghouse Networks organization."

About Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business sectors: Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:ENGH). Further information about Enghouse is available at http://www.enghouse.com.

About XConnect GmbH & XConnect Global Networks Ltd.

XConnect GmbH is a specialist in Germany in the area of phone number porting, phone number allocation and porting data. The ICCS Professional (Inter Carrier Communication System) product offers one of the latest software solutions for telephone providers for phone number administration and porting in this area.

XConnect Global Networks Ltd. will continue to operate on a global basis its number information and interconnect services for telecom operators, A2P messaging providers and CPaaS players.

Contact: Sam Anidjar, VP, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, +1(905)946-3300