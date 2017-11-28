EXCHANGE NOTICE 28.11.2017 WARRANTS



COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 29.11.2017



30 warrants issued by Danske Bank A/S will be listed as of 29.11.2017.



Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 28.11.2017 WARRANTIT



WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 29.11.2017



30 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 29.11.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Danske Bank A/S.



Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654902