EXCHANGE NOTICE 28.11.2017 WARRANTS
COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 29.11.2017
30 warrants issued by Danske Bank A/S will be listed as of 29.11.2017.
Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 28.11.2017 WARRANTIT
WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 29.11.2017
30 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 29.11.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Danske Bank A/S.
Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654902
Attachment:
