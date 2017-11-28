EXCHANGE NOTICE 28.11.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES
EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES LISTING ON 29.11.2017
12 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB will be listed as of 29.11.2017. Please find ETN identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 28.11.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES
ETN:IÄ PÖRSSILISTALLE 29.11.2017
12 ETN:ää otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 29.11.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB. Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654903
EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES LISTING ON 29.11.2017
12 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB will be listed as of 29.11.2017. Please find ETN identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 28.11.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES
ETN:IÄ PÖRSSILISTALLE 29.11.2017
12 ETN:ää otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 29.11.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB. Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654903