EXCHANGE NOTICE 28.11.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES



EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES LISTING ON 29.11.2017



12 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB will be listed as of 29.11.2017. Please find ETN identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 28.11.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES



ETN:IÄ PÖRSSILISTALLE 29.11.2017



12 ETN:ää otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 29.11.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB. Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654903