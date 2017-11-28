To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 28 November 2017 Announcement 112 /2017







Drawing of RTL F bonds on 1 January 2018



After having successfully refinanced loans funded in DK0009387425, DK0009389710, DK0009389470, BRFkredit hereby informs the market that all bonds in the ISIN-codes will be drawn on the next term date. The information will be available through VP SECURITIES on 1 December 2017.



Yours sincerely BRFkredit



Søren Winkler Head of Analysis



Direct phone (+45) 45 26 29 30 E-mail swi@brf.dk



Web: brf.dk



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.